Marjorie K. Senft

Marjorie K. Senft Obituary
Marjorie K. Senft, 66, of Galilee, Damascus Township, passed away on Monday evening, October 14, 2019 at Allied Hospice Inpatient Unit in Scranton, after a courageous battle against cancer. She is survived by her beloved husband, Richard J. Senft. They were married June 26, 1973.
Born April 27, 1953 in Elizabeth, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late John and Gloria (Kackel) Mansfield.

Marjorie earned a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from Rutgers's University. She worked for many years as a registered nurse. She was a wonderful wife and friend, and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 North Main St. Honesdale, PA 18431.

Friends may visit on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM in the funeral home.

Interment will be on Friday in Hillcrest Cemetery, Galilee.

Published in Wayne Independent on Oct. 16, 2019
