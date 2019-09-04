|
|
Mark E. Hook, 63 of Honesdale, died on August 31, 2019 at Wayne Memorial Hospital in hospice care.
Born on October 25, 1955 in New York City, he was the son of Anna E. Hook of Honesdale.
In addition to his mother, Mark is survived by his "second" mother, Aunt Rose Babel, Aunt Rita Francisco, Aunt Norlaine Hook, Aunt Helen Cortazzo, and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his fiancée, Mary Menotti, Uncle Gerald Hook, Aunt Jane Riefler, and grandparents Lawrence and Mollie Hook.
Mark had many jobs during his career, he worked in Manhattan, NY as a color analyst at a graphic arts company, and he worked for numerous gas pipeline companies from Montana to Pennsylvania as a laborer and environmental technician. In addition, Mark owned a painting and cleaning businessin Honesdale.
Mark struggled his whole life with addiction. He was over 14 years sober prior to his passing. In that time, he helped countless people deal with their addictions. In doing so, he had made a positive impact on the community in which he lived.
Mark's true friend and confidant was Anthony Maloney. Without him, Mark would not have survived the last few difficult years of his life. Anthony is the epitome of what a true friend is; always there in a moment's notice as a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, and a genuine caregiver. He was Mark's true guardian angel.
Close to Mark's heart always was his furry child, Bandit, a crazy Corgi that filled Mark's time with joy and companionship. Mark's
greatest fear was that Bandit would be forgotten. We have found him a loving home for the next chapter of his life without Mark.
Mark's family would like to thank all of the ICU nurses, hospice nurses, his roommate Mishawn, and Jennifer Weidner-Clark, PA-C. Your genuine care and understanding helped Mark and his family through the ups and downs of his fight for life and then peace in the end.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 10th at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Honesdale at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Friends may visit Hessling Funeral Home, Inc. 428 Main St. Honesdale on Monday 4 - 7.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Dessin Animal Shelter, 138 Miller Dr. Honesdale, PA 18431.
Published in Wayne Independent on Sept. 4, 2019