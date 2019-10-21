|
|
Mark W. Perry, 55, a resident of Wappingers Falls, NY, since 2003 and previously of Tafton, PA, died on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at home.
Born on April 16, 1964 in Plainfield, NJ, Mark was the son of Wayne and Barbara (Andl) Perry. On May 29, 2004 in Wappingers Falls, Mark married the love of his life, Patricia Cubas-Perry, who survives at home.
Mark was a steamfitter for Steamfitters #638 in NYC for 20 years and worked in the trade for 30 years. He was a member of Harmony Lodge #8 in Andover, NJ and volunteered for Dive and Rescue Scuba Diving in Honesdale PA.
In addition to his wife, Mark is survived by his son, Christopher Perry & his girlfriend Tanya Corvo of Beach Lake, PA; his mother, Barbara Perry Schwartz of Lords Valley, PA; his grandson, Dominic Perry; his siblings, Stephanie Wilson of Quakertown, PA and Denice Rauschmeier of Lake Ariel, PA; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 2-5pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction, NY. The funeral service will be held at 5pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . Please visit Mark's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wayne Independent on Oct. 21, 2019