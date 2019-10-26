|
|
Marquita D. Maher, 54, of Lake Ariel passed away peacefully on Friday morning, October 25, 2019 at home, after a long and courageous battle against stomach/esophageal cancer. Her husband of 30 years, Martin J. Maher survives her. They were married August 19, 1989.
Born February 17, 1965 in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Russell Franklin Chumard and Charlene Henrietta Hahn Chumard.
Marquita graduated from Western Wayne High School, Class of 1983. She attended the South Canaan Free Methodist Church.
Marquita was a much loved legal assistant at the Law Office of Attorney Mark R Zimmer for many years. She will be remembered as a devoted and loving mother, sister, wife, aunt, and friend.
Marquita is also survived by her beloved daughter, Mikayla Maher of Claymont, Delaware; three sisters, Nadine Chumard of Moosic Lakes, Chyleen Chumard of Pottsville, and Marcy Podunajec of Waymart; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Edward Chumard.
Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc., Edward Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart PA 18472 with Pastor Wendy D'Agostino officiating.
Friends may visit on Tuesday from 10:00 – 11:00 in the funeral home.
Cremation took place at Maple Hill Crematory, Archbald.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a scholarship fund in honor of Marquita's late nephew RJ. Checks can be made payable to; North Pocono Soccer Alumni Association, memod "Marquita", Attn: Graig Arcurie, 105 Wedgewood Court, Roaring Brook Twp., PA 18444.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Oct. 26, 2019