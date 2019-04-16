Marsha Joy Miller, 48 years, 6 months, 22 days of Brill Road, Smith Hill, entered eternity on Saturday morning, April 13, 2019 at home.



Born September 23, 1970 in Stevens, PA, she was the daughter of Glenn M. and Marie (Zimmerman) Miller of Smith Hill.



After dealing with cancer for approximately 4 ½ years, Marsha peacefully passed away in her sleep and we believe she is sweetly resting in the arms of Jesus. She was well known and loved by customers at the family stand known as the Glenn Miller Roadside Stand. She was deeply cherished by family, friends, and neighbors.



She is also survived by three brothers: Kevin Miller and his wife Laura of Baytree, Alberta, Canada, Darvin Miller and his wife Freda of Beach Lake, and Stephen Miller, at home; four sisters: Valerie Miller, Charity Miller, Rosalyn Miller, all at home, and Judith Mast and her husband Leroy of Hollywood, Maryland.



Lord willing, Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Riverdale Mennonite Church, 15 Riverdale Road, Pleasant Mount, PA 18453.



The viewing will be on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. at the church.



Burial will be Thursday in Smith Hill Cemetery, following the funeral.



In lieu of flowers which are asked to be omitted, small donations will be accepted toward the expense of a gravestone.



Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Edward Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont St. Waymart, PA.