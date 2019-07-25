Home

Mary E. Woolley, 91, Waymart , died Monday, July 22, 2019 at Wayne Woodlands Manor in Waymart following a lengthy illness. She was married to the late John Woolley.

Born in Bloomingdale, NJ daughter of the late John and Sara Crum Storms, she was a homemaker and an employee of local silk mills. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Honesdale and attended St. Mary Magdalen Church in Honesdale.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Robert and Tina Woolley of Butler, NJ, a brother and sister-in-law, James and Aida Lynch, Taylor,Pa., a grandson, Bryan Woolley; and several nieces and nephews and grand nieces and grand nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:00 am in St. Mary Magdalen Roman Catholic Church, Honesdale. Interment will be in the Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa, New Jersey.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 Main Street, Honesdale, Pa.
Published in Wayne Independent on July 25, 2019
