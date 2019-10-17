|
Sister Mary Rose Mitchell, 90, a Sister of Charity of Saint Elizabeth, died October 15, 2019 at The Villa at Florham Park, NJ.
Sister Mary Rose was born in Newark, New Jersey, the daughter of Walter E. and Rose Anne (McCormack) Mitchell. She entered the Sisters of Charity on September 8, 1947 and was a member for 72 years
Sister Mary Rose graduated from the College of Saint Elizabeth, Morristown, New Jersey with a B.S degree in Education and from Seton Hall University, South Orange with an M.A. degree in Education and Administration. She trained in radiology at the Hospital of St. Raphael in New Haven, CT and received a certificate in Gerontology from the College of St. Elizabeth, Morristown, NJ.
Sister Mary Rose served in the health and education ministries in the States of New Jersey, Connecticut, New York and Pennsylvania. She served as a teacher at the Academy of St Aloysius, Jersey City, Sacred Heart, Vailsburg, St. Francis, Ridgefield Park, St. Margaret, Morristown, St. Vincent Martyr, Madison, St. John, Orange and St. Joseph, Jersey City.
Sister Mary Rose served as an X-ray Technician at St. Raphael Hospital, New Haven CT, Good Samaritan Hospital, Suffern, NY and St. Joseph Hospital & Medical Center, Paterson.
She was a Social Service worker at Hospitality Care Center, Newark, Sister Mary Rose served as Parish Minister for Social Concerns at St. John Parish, Honesdale, PA. In Honesdale Sister Mary was known for her love for the poor and her readiness to assist anyone in need.
Sister Mary Rose also served in Community Health as an Educator at St. Joseph Hospital & Medical Center, Paterson. She retired to the Convent of St. Elizabeth, Convent Station in 2011 and moved to the Villa in 2012 where she resided until her death.
Sister Mary Rose was predeceased by her sister Veronica, her brothers Franklin and Walter Eugene, and her nephew Billy Mitchell. Sister Mary Rose is survived by the Sisters of Charity, her cousin David Marsden and her nieces and nephews.
The wake for Sister Mary Rose Mitchell will be held at The Villa at Florham Park from 9:00 am – 10:30 am on Friday October 18, 2019. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am. Burial will follow the mass at Holy Family Cemetery, Convent Station. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of SJ Priola Parsippany Funeral Service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Sisters of Charity Development Fund, P.O. Box 476, Convent Station, NJ 07961-0476 would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Wayne Independent on Oct. 17, 2019