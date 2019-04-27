Wayne Independent Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hessling Funeral Home
428 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-1190
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Delaware Youth Center
8 Creamery Road
Callicoon, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mia Mizwinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mia Mizwinski


1973 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mia Mizwinski Obituary
Mia Mizwinski passed away suddenly on April 23. She was predeceased by her loving life partner, Alvin Ruff, and her father, Ronald Mizwinski.
Mia is survived by her children, Taylor Spencer, Kiera Hendel, and Canyon Ruff; her parents, Harold and Christine Dickhut Derrick; siblings, Stacey Mizwinski, Kari Mizwinski Simons, Christopher Mizwinski, Joshua Derrick, and Justin Derrick; Godsons Wyatt and Gage Simons as well as numerous nieces and nephews that meant the absolute world to her.
Mia radiated with a beauty and inner light so bright that everyone could see. She had a kind and giving heart and was always helping others, both in her professional and personal lives.
She voraciously loved life and laughing with her many friends whom she adored.
Mia took her cues from the Earth and was at the same time strong and gentle, vulnerable and brave. She was an incredible mom, partner, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. We will celebrate Mia's life and the impact she had on the world around her. All are welcome to join us on Saturday, May 4th from 1:00-3:00PM at the Delaware Youth Center, 8 Creamery Road, Callicoon, NY 12723. We encourage you to wear tie-dye.
Donations may be made to Mia Mizwinski Memorial Fund in care of FNCB Bank 1001 Main Street, Honesdale PA, 18431
Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale, PA 18431.
Published in Wayne Independent on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hessling Funeral Home
Download Now