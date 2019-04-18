Miranda Dylan Ammermann, age 24 passed away on April 16, 2019.

Miranda, born 12-1-1994 was a graduate of Wallenpaupack High school class of 2013.

Miranda Dylan lived with multiple disabilities since birth. Epidermolysis Bullosa and Epilepsy took control over Miranda's life yet she had an incredible spirit of perseverance. Miranda's death was a result a seizure.



Miranda is survived by her Mother Kathleen Ammermann, her sister Victoria Ammermann and her brother Joshua Ammermann. She is also survived by her father William Ammermann from New Jersey.



Our beautiful Miranda went to Heaven on Tuesday.

Our hearts are broken beyond measure that she was taken so soon. We lost an angel, a daughter a sister and a friend and there are no words to express our sorrow. Miranda was a warm hearted, soft spirited young lady. She was full of love and kindness and had an inner beauty that radiated gentleness. A true beautiful soul.

You will be forever missed Miranda and the void you have left in our hearts will never be filled. We will always be 3 no matter where you are. We are Forever the Girls!



We are devastated that you left us but we know heaven is much more a beautiful place now that you have arrived. You acted as Angel on Earth and now you are amongst them. Fly high and well and take our love with you. MIFWA



There will be a service for Miranda Ammermann on Thursday April 18th between 3pm and 5 pm.

Family and Friends are welcome to help us say goodbye to our most beautiful beloved Miranda.

Please join at Arthur Bryant Funeral Home 1228 North Main Street Honesdale Pa.