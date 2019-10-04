|
Nancy L. Wilken of Honesdale passed away on October 3, 2019 at Ellen Memorial Health Care Center after a long illness. She was 79.
Nancy was the wife of Peter E. Wilken. The couple would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary later this month.
Born in Hudson (NY), on November 3, 1939, Nancy was the daughter of the late Clarence and Helen Harder.
She had three children: Brian and wife, Emily, Wilken; Heather Shook of New Tripoli; Judy Duerr and husband, Matt, of Bath. Nancy had five grandchildren: Ben, Zack, Michael, Sam and Hannah.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sister, Durinda Sagendorph of Hyde Park (NY).
Nancy was a wonderful mother and taught her children to be independent. She was a seamstress. She loved doing crossword puzzles. She had a beautiful singing voice and enjoyed tending to her garden.
Nancy and Pete complemented each other wonderfully.
She was employed by the Dime Bank for many years. Nancy was also a member of the Central United Methodist Church of Honesdale.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Ellen Memorial for caring for Nancy during her illness.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, October 7 at Central United Methodist Church, located at 205 11thStreet, Honesdale, PA 18431. A memorial service will follow at noon. The family will then host a luncheon.
Nancy will be interred at a private ceremony, held at the convenience of the family in Red Hook (NY).
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Mission Team at Central United Methodist Church, Honesdale.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont St. Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
Published in Wayne Independent on Oct. 4, 2019