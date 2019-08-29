|
Nancy Rust of Tafton, died Monday in Carbondale Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Born in Roseto, PA., daughter of the late Fausto and Angela Listorto Falcone, she was employed in the
garment industry and prior to retirement she worked at McDonald's in Honesdale.
She was the cover girl on the Home Front Magazine in November of 1944
She is survived by nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements By Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc. Village of LaAnna S. Sterling PA.
Published in Wayne Independent on Aug. 29, 2019