Nicholas Cruz, Jr., age 69, of Paupackan Lake Estates, Lakeville, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Honesdale. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Elaine Frances Beninati.



Born September 10, 1949, in Manhattan, NY, he was the son of the late Nicholas Cruz Sr. and Esmeralda (Accevedo) Cruz. A Vietnam Army Veteran, he worked as a bus operator for the New York Transit Authority until his retirement in 2004. Mr. Cruz was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars.



He was also a dedicated animal lover. Formerly of Staten Island, NY, he had been a Lakeville resident for 15 years.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter: Julie Maria Cruz of Norfolk, VA; one son: Daniel Cruz of Queens, NY; four sisters: Gloria Cruz of Staten Island, NY, Aida Cruz of Massachusetts, Yvette Schmitt of Long Island, NY, and Judy Corea of Woodbridge, VA; two brothers: Freddy Cruz of Homestead, FL and Joe Cruz of New Jersey; nine grandchildren: Brianna, Melina, David Michael, Danny Jr., Victoria, Zoe, Danni, Vincent and Thomas; and one great grandchild: Nova.



He was preceded in death by a brother: David.



Calling hours will be Wednesday, March 27, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 8:30 PM at Teeters' Funeral Chapel, 505 Church St, Hawley, PA. The funeral will follow at 8:30 PM at the funeral home. Private cremation will be held at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.



Memorials may be made to Dessin Animal Shelter, 138 Miller Rd., Honesdale, PA 18431



For additional information or to leave a condolence, please visit www.TeetersFuneralChapel.com. Arrangements were made by Teeters' Funeral Chapel, Inc., 505 Church St., Hawley, PA 18428. Published in Wayne Independent on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary