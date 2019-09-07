|
Patricia K. Biddlecombe passed away September 4, 2019 at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was married to the late Harold Biddlecombe .
Patricia was born March 27, 1947 the daughter of the late Robert and Florence Lamberton Keill. She was a waitress for many years and loved cats and shopping. Patricia was a loving mother and grandmother.
She was a member of the Canaan Bible Chapel in Lake Ariel.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Tracy Davis and her husband Adam; two grandchildren, Amanda Davis and Jacob Kuhn; a brother, Robert Keill and his wife M. Stewart; sister in law, Diane Keill; sister-in-law, Nancy Roberts and her husband Bill.
She was preceded in death by a brother Donald Keill.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home 1228 Main Street Honesdale, Pa with Dan Baker officiating. Friends may visit the funeral home on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM
Interment will be in the Indian Orchard Cemetery.
Published in Wayne Independent on Sept. 7, 2019