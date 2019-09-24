|
|
Patricia Mariea Marx Spangenberg passed away on September 11, 2019, at Allied Hospice, Dunmore, Pennsylvania after a brief illness. Pat was born, along with her twin sister, Eleanor, in Galveston, Texas on September 20, 1937. She lived in Galveston for a few years, until her family moved to Alta Loma (Santa Fe) in 1942.
Pat attended the Santa Fe schools for her entire school career, graduating in 1956.
She was a proud member of the first Santa Fe High School band and was one of the first twirler-drum majors. She was very active in sports, participating in volleyball, basketball and softball.
Often called "one of the prettiest girls in town", Pat was an entrant and frequent winner in numerous beauty pageants in the area, including The Galveston Splash Days Festival and the first Dickinson Gar Rodeo.
In 1969 Pat and her husband, Keith Spangenberg, moved to Waymart, Pennsylvania where she attend the Waymart United Methodist church. Homes on top of the mountain and nestled in the woods were home until 1984 when they returned to Houston, Tx. A few years later they made Santa Fe their "forever" home.
Throughout her life, Pat's exuberant and outgoing personality earned her a wide circle of friends. Her "never met a stranger" persona will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all.
She was called "Mom" by many of her children's friends and cherished the opportunities to be with children and teens in the community doing anything from twirling and cheer lessons to cutting high school wrestlers hair minutes before their matches. Her cheering (and introduction of the cowbell) at Western Wayne football and basketball games was legendary. Her commitment to youth and high school organizations and dedication to community well-being was central to Patricia throughout her life.
Pat was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Keith J. (Skeeter) Spangenberg, her parents A.C. and Rose Mariea Marx, two sons, Charles M. Brundrett, Jr., and Randy Brundrett, her twin sister, Eleanor, and brothers, Frank Marx and Robert L. Marx.
She is survived by her children; Robert and Brenda Brundrett of Houston, Tx., Bart and Rachele Black of Cypress, Tx., and Rose and Jim Merritt of Lake Ariel, PA. Her grandchildren include Brittany and Carlyle Merring, John Brundrett, Sofia, Addie, and Carley Black, Rachel, Devon and Rhys Merritt; sister-in-law, Sally Marx and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764, Santa Fe, Tx. officiated by Reverend Dick White, November 2, 2019. Visitation will be held at 2:00 pm followed by a memorial service at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to His Ministries, 4205 Jackson St., Santa Fe, Tx., 77510 or to the Santa Fe Band Boosters, PO Box 95, Santa Fe, Tx., 77510.
A Celebration of Life in Pennsylvania date is forthcoming.
Published in Wayne Independent on Sept. 24, 2019