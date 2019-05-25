



September 4, 1966 – May 7, 2019





Peter Lynn Chaffee, 52, of Ebensburg, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at UPMC Altoona. Born on September 4, 1966, in Lakewood, New Jersey, he was the son of Albert A. Chaffee, who is surviving at his home in Leland, Michigan, and the late Dee (Schmitt) Chaffee. On April 12, 1991, he married his beloved wife, Tammy M. Chaffee, who preceded him in death on February 19, 2018, after sharing 26 years of marriage together.



Throughout his life, along with Lakewood, New Jersey, Peter also lived in Avon, New York, and Honesdale, Pennsylvania, before he and his wife settled in Bellefonte. Peter was a graduate of Honesdale High School. He attended Lafayette College, Penn State University and spent one semester in England. He worked at McDonalds and was working at Walmart when his health forced him to take disability.



In addition to his father, he is survived by his one son, Dietrich Oakley Chaffee, of Bellefonte; two brothers, Scott (Rebecca) and Christopher (Inger), aunts Linda (Marc) Gallini and Alta (LeRoy) Swinehart, sister-in-law, Sally (Brad) Shinsky, and brother-in-law, Chuck (Lisa) Klindienst. Also surviving are three nephews, one niece, and numerous cousins.



In addition to his wife and mother, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Dwane Klindienst.



Peter enjoyed growing things and collecting tapes of music from many bands that were popular throughout the 80s and 90s. He also enjoyed cooking and loved trying many new recipes over the years.



A Time of Remembering will be held at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte, from 1-2pm on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Funeral services will immediately follow at the funeral home at 2pm. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.



Published in Wayne Independent on May 25, 2019