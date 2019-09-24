|
|
Peter Podunajec, 87, of Waymart died on Saturday morning, September 21, 2019 at home, after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his beloved wife, Marilyn (Davis) Podunajec.
Born June 2, 1932 in Simpson, he was the son of the late Peter and Theresa (Vrtiprah) Podunajec.
Peter was a member of The Waymart Presbyterian Church. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was very proud of his service to his country. Prior to retirement, Peter was a Heavy Equipment Operator and Foreman for PennDOT. He was also a member of the VFW in Cortez. He will be remembered as a loving family man and greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is also survived by three children: Kathy Podunajec of Southampton, NJ, Mark Podunajec and his wife Laurie of Lake Ariel, and David Podunajec and his wife Marcy of Waymart; six grandchildren: Stacie, David, Tyler, Maggie, Sara, and Ethan; and two great-grandchildren: Liam and Dylan; three brothers: Joseph Podunajec and his wife Barbara, James Podunajec , all of Prompton, and Paul "Butch" and his wife Barb of Waymart; two sisters: Gloria Gebert and her husband Jerry of Waymart, and Barbara Jezercak and her husband David Sr. of Honesdale; and several nieces and nephews.
Peter was also preceded in death by brothers and sisters: Mary Wittig, Stephen Podunajec, Katherine Roe, George Podunajec and Edward Podunajec; and a nephew, Jeffrey Podunajec.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Waymart Presbyterian Church, 200 Belmont St. Waymart with Pastor Wendy D'Agostino officiating.
Interment with Military Honors will follow in The Waymart Cemetery at Canaan Corners on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Peter's memory to the Parkinson's Research Foundation
Arrangement are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
Published in Wayne Independent on Sept. 24, 2019