Philip R. Rodenburg, 78, of Waymart passed away on Friday morning, May 24, 2019 at home, after a long battle against cancer. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sarah Lopatofsky Cobb Rodenburg in 2014.



Born March 19, 1941 in Lookout, PA, he was the son of the late Chester L. and Mildred Maudsley Rodenburg.



Phil graduated from Damascus High School in 1959. He was a Parts Manager for Jack Deany Inc. formerly of Narrowsburg, NY for six years. Then, after one season at Monticello Raceway, Phil worked for Herzog Trucking of Honesdale for 32 years. In 2008, he retired from Edw. J. Schwarz of Honesdale.



Phil was a former member of the PA Army National Guard and of Teamsters Local 693 of Binghamton, NY. He was a member of the Waymart Area Historical Society, Waymart Lodge #542 F&AM, Calvary United Methodist Church, and the NRA.



Phil was partial to Farmall Tractors and Red Chevy Pickup Trucks.



He is survived by a brother, Richard Rodenburg of Arizona; five children: Mark Rodenburg and his wife Yuka, Sheryl Jordan, Gerald Cobb, Anita Lee and her husband Roger, and Helen Cobb; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



He was also preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Marilyn Rodenburg.





Masonic Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont St. Waymart, PA 18472. Graveside & Committal Services will immediately follow at The Waymart Cemetery at Canaan Corners with Pastor Wendy D'Agostino officiating.





The viewing will be on Tuesday from 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon in the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Phil's memory to Calvary United Methodist Church, P.O. Box J, Waymart, PA 18472.



www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com Published in Wayne Independent on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary