Richard Douglas O'Dell, age 68, of Damascus, PA died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Westchester Medical Center surrounded by family and loved ones.

Rich was born in Weehawken, NJ on January 15, 1951, the son of Thomas and Doris O'Dell.

Having worked at Woodbourne and Sullivan for most his career, he retired from NYS Corrections in 2007 after 25 years of service. Rich was also a proud veteran of the US Army, 82nd Airborne Division serving his country from 1968 to 1970.

Rich was an avid outdoorsman and had an enthusiastic zest for life.

A lover of dogs, Rich raised Jack Russel Terriers and Black and Tan Coonhounds.

He loved gardening, fishing and hunting. His hunger for fishing prompted him to open the "Shad Shack" on the banks of the Delaware River where he would sell live bait and shad darts for several years. In the spring, if he wasn't in the woods making a turkey gobble he could be found throwing those shad darts, chasing the Tarpon of the Delaware. He had active memberships to the Sullivan County Coonhound Association, the American Black & Tan Coonhound Association and the Sunrise Farm Rod & Gun Club.

As a generous man with an unwavering moral compass he always insisted on the "right thing" and often over tipped anyone from the waitress to the grocery bagger. He had such a big heart and would give his last dollar to any underdog in need of some extra work. An echoed sentiment by those who knew him the best is that he had a certain integrity and everyone feels they are a little better because they knew him.

Rich was preceded in death by his father, Thomas. He is survived by his mother, Doris, his wife, Patricia, his son Travis and daughter-in-law Kayla (Thompson), the loves of his life, his granddaughters, Lilyana, Alynn and Hayley. He is also survived by his brothers John (Barbara) and Michael (Darlene) and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home, 34 Upper Main Street, Callicoon, NY from 11 a.m. until 1:00 pm.

Repast to follow at 2:00 pm at the Villa Roma Resort in Callicoon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Delaware Youth Center, 8 Creamery Road, Callicoon, NY 12723. Published in Wayne Independent on Apr. 10, 2019