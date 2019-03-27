Richard Holloway, 85, of Honesdale Pa., was called home to be with the Lord on March 20th. Born March 27th, 1933, he was the son of Russell and Verna Pohle Holloway. He is survived by his wife Dorothea Repchick Holloway.



Richard was a life-long member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Honesdale. He served in many church committees in his younger years as did his descendants who all belonged to the same church. He served his time in the Korean War and was a staff Sergeant responsible for training young recruits. He had many accolades given to him for his service.



He was employed at Katz Garment Industry for the majority of his life. He started off as a designer, then cutting room supervisor, and finally he became company controller until they closed. He finished his career working as a security guard for the Wayne County Prison System.



He was a hard-working man who took wonderful care of his family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. They were a blessing to him and there was nothing that he wouldn't do for them. He was an avid sportsman, who loved to hunt and fish and shared this treasured pastime with his family and friends. He was very concerned about the environment and keeping it clear for future generations.



He was most happy spending his summers at the lake at Duck Harbor Pond. He felt a special peace, joy, and contentment sitting on the dock or in his boat watching the beautiful sunset and the wonders of nature all around him. He said that he never felt closer to God than when he was there and was truly blessed to have this special place.



Richard was also a master woodworker and loved helping his children with their home projects when they needed him. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who will be deeply missed. His family meant everything to him.



He is survived by his daughter, Sharon and her husband Paul Butash, daughter, Diane and her husband Brian Varcoe, and son Jeff Holloway. He is also survived by grandchildren, Matthew Butash, Michael and his wife, Karrie Butash, Andrew Butash, Stephen Butash, Jennifer and her husband, Rich Henderson, Heather and Stephanie Holloway. In addition, he is survived by great-grandchildren Kylie, Chase, and Colten Butash, Adelyn, Lainey, and Lance Henderson, and David M. Adamitis.



He was preceded in death by son-in-law, David P. Adamitis and grandson, David A. Adamitis.



The pain is gone, and you are now at peace with the Lord. We can't wait to see you soon with the rest of the family in heaven.



Services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church , Honesdale with Rev. Adam Reinhardt officiating. Friends may visit at the church on Saturday from 9:00-11:00 am.



Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home 1228 Main St. Honesdale, Pa 18431 Published in Wayne Independent on Mar. 27, 2019