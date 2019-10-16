|
|
Richard J. Wildenberger, Sr., 87, of Londonderry, NH passed away Saturday October 12, 2019 at The Courville of Nashua, Aynsley Place, after a period of declining health. He was the husband of Marian Butler Wildenberger. Richard was born January 2, 1932 in Carbondale, PA and was a son of the late, Charles W. and Louise (Proctor) Wildenberger.
He was a graduate of Bucknell University, a member of Tau Beta Pi engineering honor society, and Pi Mu Epsilon, mathematics honor society. He received his Master of Science in Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania. Richard was a member of Londonderry Presbyterian Church and a U.S. Navy Korean War Veteran.
In addition to his wife of 67 years, he is survived by a granddaughter, Samantha Wildenberger, of Rumney, NH, a grandson and his wife, Richard James, III & Michelle Therrien Wildenberger of Londonderry, and seven great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Richard J. Wildenberger, Jr. in 2015.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday October 22, 2019 from 9 to 11 am at the Peabody Funeral Home and Crematorium 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry, NH. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 11 and will conclude with burial at Pillsbury Cemetery of Londonderry. To send a condolence please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wayne Independent on Oct. 16, 2019