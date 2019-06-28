Robert Arnold Frisbie, known as Cowboy Bob, age 92, of Zephyrhills died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Johnston Healthcare Center in Smithfield, NC.

Mr. Frisbie was born December 16, 1926 in Palmyra Twp, PA and was the son of the late Clarence Wilmont and Lottie (Kyzer) Frisbie. He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Myrtle (Austin) Frisbie in Feb 2013 and a daughter, Christine Kolosky.

He served in the Army during World War II and worked as a heavy equipment operator for Conrail Railroad. Bob attended watch repair school while working on Conrail.

He played guitar in a Gospel band in Florida at nursing homes. Bob also drove stock cars in his younger days.

He is survived by three daughters: Charlotte Wintermute of Zephyr Hills, FL, Joan Wansor of Zephyr Hills, FL and Judith Nonnenmacher of Zephyr Hills, FL, and three sons: Charles Frisbie of Hawley, PA, Robert Elliot Frisbie of Hawley, PA and Matthew Frisbie of Hawley, PA.

Calling hours will be Monday, July 1st from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at Teeters' East Chapel, 505 Church St, Hawley, PA. The funeral will be Tuesday, July 2nd at 10 am at the funeral home with Rev. Jeff Levy officiating.

Burial will be in Green Gates Cemetery in Hawley.

For additional information – www.TeetersFuneralChapel.com.

Arrangements by Teeters' Funeral Chapel, 505 Church St., Hawley, PA. Published in Wayne Independent on June 28, 2019