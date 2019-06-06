Robert Bennett passed away suddenly on Monday, April 22, 2019 in Banning, California.



Bob was born December 15, 1933 in Honesdale to the late Clarence and Emily (McElroy) Bennett. He is survived by his sister, Brenda Bass, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friend Les Ebner and his wife in Banning, California.



Bob was a graduate of Honesdale High School Class of 1952. After high school he served in the Air Force for 4 years. After the service he moved to California where he worked in the Aerospace Industry. He met and married the love of his life Billie who passed away in 2007. He was an avid baseball fan especially the St. Louis Cardinals. He also enjoyed playing golf up until the time of his death.



Private funeral arrangements will be held at the convenience of the family.



Published in Wayne Independent on June 6, 2019