Hessling Funeral Home
428 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-1190
Graveside service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Glen Dyberry Cemetery
Robert Francis Schaffer


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Francis Schaffer Obituary
Robert Francis Schaffer, 83, of Honesdale, died on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at Wayne Memorial Hospital. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Carol A. Smith on January 28, 2006. The couple married on February 12, 1966.

Born on August 30, 1935, in Honesdale, he was the son and last surviving member of the George and Mary Catherine Hoeflein Schaffer.
Bob was a US Army veteran who served during the Korean War.

For 30 years, Bob worked at Katz Underwear Factory until they closed.
He retired from the Wayne Highlands School District where he was a custodian at the middle school.

Bob attended the Tabernacle Bible Church in Honesdale. He loved fishing and watching baseball.

Surviving is his sisters-in-law Donna Smith Cotton of East Hampton, MA and Carol Merrilees Schaffer of Honesdale and his nephew Newell Cotton.

He was preceded in death by his brother Richard Schaffer.

As per his request, cremation will be held and a graveside service in Glen Dyberry Cemetery will be held on Saturday, May 18th at 11 am.
Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.
Published in Wayne Independent on May 16, 2019
