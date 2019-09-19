|
Robert K. Bailey, 88, of Pleasant Mount, passed away peacefully, into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, on Friday, September 13th, 2019. He and his wife, Sylvia (Goodenough) would have celebrated their 62nd anniversary in October.
Robert was born in Creamton, to the late Kenneth Sumner Bailey and Louella Mae (Giles) Bailey. They moved to their family farm when Robert was three, and he lived his whole life on that farm.
He graduated Valedictorian of his class in 1949 from the Pleasant Mount School. He served in the US Army, before coming back to take over the family farm. He was one of Wayne County's successful farmers, ranking in the top 3 in the state of PA's Outstanding Young Farmers in 1963. He was a member of the Pleasant Mt. United Methodist Church.
A true farmer at heart, his favorite things were his God, his family, and his land. He read his Bible daily. He loved having his family home for visits. And you never saw a happier man than when Dad was mowing hay.
Robert is survived by his wife Sylvia; their children Denise and her husband Steve Metzgar from Stroudsburg; Bruce from Purcellville, VA; Mary Ann and her husband Raymond Rutledge from Tyler Hill; Joani from Forest City; and Charyn and her husband Dan Jones, from Langhorne, PA; and their grandchildren Christopher, Aaron, and Caroline Metzgar; Paige, Sydney, and Cade Rutledge; Ryan and Codie Bailey; and Tyler and Hunter Jones. He is also survived by his brother, Frank Bailey in Florida, and his sister Dorothy Hankinson from Bethany; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers Bruce, in infancy, and Duane.
Per Robert's wishes, he will be cremated.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. in the Pleasant Mount United Methodist Church, 383 Great Bend Turnpike, Pleasant Mount, PA 18453.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made in Robert's memory to the Pleasant Mt. United Methodist Church, Wayne County 4-H Jr. Livestock Scholarship Fund, 409 Stock Farm Rd, Lake Ariel, PA, or Pleasant Mt. Emergency Services, 161 Great Bend Turnpike, Pleasant Mt, PA.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc., Edward Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont St. Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
Published in Wayne Independent on Sept. 19, 2019