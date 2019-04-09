|
Robert R. Kielar, 80, of Waymart passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Allied Hospice Center in Dunmore. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Shirley Dawn (Perry) Kielar.
Born June 22, 1938 in Simpson, he was the son of the late Stanley and Lottie (Shemanski) Kielar.
Bob worked at S.J. Bailey Furniture for many years prior to retirement.
He is also survived by a son, Robert J. Kielar and his significant other Stacey Anderson of Pittsburgh; a daughter, Jodi Kielar of Waymart; two grandchildren: Christopher Benedict and Cheyenne Phillips; and a sister, Mary Roberts of Waymart.
He was also preceded in death by four brothers: John, Stanley, William, and Gene Kielar.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in The Waymart Cemetery at Canaan Corners.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont St. Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
Published in Wayne Independent on Apr. 9, 2019