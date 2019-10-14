|
|
Rose M. Eno, formerly from Honesdale and Enocrest Farm in Beach Lake, passed away peacefully in Westerly, RI, on Thursday, September 19, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Clifford Grazier Eno, and her daughter, Donna May Dennis. She leaves behind her son, Fred L. Eno of Pawcatuck, CT, and four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
In her 99 years, Rose touched the lives of friends and family alike. She was an advisor to the church youth fellowship, she helped sew countless sleeping bags for the homeless, she enjoyed working with the "Monday Ladies" at the Other Shop in Honesdale, and strangers that became friends returned every summer for her blueberries.
In lieu of flowers, please make your donations to Amedisys Foundation (Beacon Hospice), 1130 Ten Rod Road, Suite A205, North Kingston, RI 02852. A memorial service to celebrate Rose's life will be held at the United Methodist Church of Beach Lake on October 19, 2019 at
11:00 AM. Friends may visit on October 19, 2019 at the church from 10:00-11:00 AM
Arrangements are attended by Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home 1228 Main Street Honesdale, Pa 18431
Published in Wayne Independent on Oct. 14, 2019