Ruth Szostowski, 84, a lifelong resident of Honesdale, went to her rest on September 28, 2019 after prolonged illness. Born to the
late William and Rose (Woliski) Kerl, Honesdale, she was a graduate of Honesdale Catholic High School and longtime seamstress for the Katz Underwear Company.
Surviving are her sons John of Waymart and David of Glenmoore PA, a Sister Mary Dexter of Honesdale, three grandchildren, two great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Daniel, brother Joseph Kerl and brother-in-law David Dexter.
"Ruthie" enjoyed her weekends selling at the flea market, evenings at auction and spending time with friends. Always a force of energy her interests were many including sewing, gardening, cooking and baking for her family.
She was a member of St. John, St. Mary RC Church of Honesdale.
Services will be private. Contributions can be made to in her memory.
Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.
Published in Wayne Independent on Oct. 7, 2019