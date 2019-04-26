|
|
Scott H. Kinzinger of Honesdale died unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
A visitation for friends and family will be held on Sunday April 28, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 PM at Grace Ridge Church, formerly First Presbyterian Church, 10th and Church Street Honesdale, Pa 18431.
Memorial contributions may be made to
Honesdale Little Baseball Association
1168 Owego Turnpike
Honesdale Pa 18431
or
Freedom Lodge 88
I.O.O.F.
PO Box 191
Honesdale Pa 18431
Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home 1228 Main Street Honesdale, Pa.
Published in Wayne Independent on Apr. 26, 2019