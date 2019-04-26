Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home
1228 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-0260
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Kinzinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott H. Kinzinger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Scott H. Kinzinger Obituary
Scott H. Kinzinger of Honesdale died unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

A visitation for friends and family will be held on Sunday April 28, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 PM at Grace Ridge Church, formerly First Presbyterian Church, 10th and Church Street Honesdale, Pa 18431.

Memorial contributions may be made to

Honesdale Little Baseball Association

1168 Owego Turnpike

Honesdale Pa 18431

or

Freedom Lodge 88

I.O.O.F.

PO Box 191

Honesdale Pa 18431


Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home 1228 Main Street Honesdale, Pa.
Published in Wayne Independent on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now