A man who made friends everywhere he went, Seth Dorian Pennington, Jr. (April 6,1945 - June 22, 2019) grew up in Canarsie, Brooklyn, NY, proudly served his country during the Vietnam War '65-'68, raised a loving, devoted family on Long Island, tended a homestead, moved across the country, returned to the east coast, found a Honey, retired from Xerox with over 30 years experience and welcomed 8 grandchildren to his very full life.



A devoted father and friend is the lasting remembrance of all who knew him and loved him.



He is survived by his daughter Stacy Ann and son-in-law Mike Bartholomew and their children, Michael, Lauren, Katarina, Jaclyn, and Nathalie; daughter Amy Pennington and son-in-law Ken Dundas; and namesake Seth Dorian Pennington III and daughter-in-law Sarah and their children Seth Dorian IV, Dorothy and George. He will be missed by his five surviving siblings, Madelyn, Ruth Ann, Lois, Dean and Dale as well as his partner of 26 years Diane Mitarotonda and her daughter Dana and family.



He is predeceased by his parents Seth Dorian Sr. '77 and Louise '95 and sister Louise '08.



Funeral services will be held at Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale on Friday, June 28th at 6:30pm with military honors.

The family will receive friends on Friday, 3 to 7.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hogencamp-Schupper VFW Post # 531, 736 Main St., Honesdale, Pa 18431. Published in Wayne Independent on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary