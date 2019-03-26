Shirley Yates Jenkins, 95, of The Villages, FL, formerly of South Canaan, passed away on Thursday morning, March 21, 2019 at Summerfield Suites in Florida.



Born in Washington D.C. on January 7, 1924, she was the daughter of the late John Gordon Yates and Lucy Emmett Yates.



She was a graduate of Calvin Coolidge High School in Washington. Shirley was employed by the Civil Aeronautics Board for several years. She married her late husband of 52 years, Samuel D. Jenkins in 1944; she moved to Pennsylvania where she lived for 69 years before moving to Florida in 2005.



Shirley served as Secretary Treasurer for South Canaan Township for 38 years and was also employed by Keystone Pavement Co.



She was a member of South Canaan Free Methodist Church and an Associate Member of Hope Lutheran Church, Florida.



Shirley served on the Wayne Memorial Hospital Board, and for ten years, on the Long Term Care Board of Wayne Woodlands Manor. In addition, she was a member of the Salem Library Board, the Varden Conservation Board, and on the Board of Directors of the East Canaan Cemetery, South Canaan.



Shirley was a fifty-year member of the Harriet Greene Chapter of the Eastern Star.



She is survived by her daughter, Christy Jenkins Reed and her husband Dennis of The Villages, FL, and her son, William Jenkins of Scott Twp.; a sister, Dolores Howard of Maryland; three grandchildren, Carrie, William, and Samantha; and two great-granddaughters, Faith and Brook.



Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Calvary United Methodist Church, 151 Belmont St. Waymart, PA 18472 with Pastor Wendy D'Agostino officiating.



Friends may visit in the church from 10:00 A.M. through the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's memory to The , 3551 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140.



Interment will be in the East Canaan Cemetery, South Canaan.



Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Edward Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont St. Waymart, PA. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com Published in Wayne Independent on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary