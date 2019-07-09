Steve De Gennaro was born August 21, 1945 in Brooklyn N.Y. After fighting a long and courageous battle with cancer, he passed away Saturday July 6,2019. Steve was the strongest, most compassionate, and loved person that you could have ever met.



He is now in heaven and suffering no more. Steve attended PS-94, Pershing Junior High School, and then went on to St. Agatha's school for religious instruction. He graduated from the only Agricultural High School in Queens NY.



Steve started many businesses in his younger years, before moving to Pleasant Mount, PA. He was a Real Estate Broker in Brooklyn, and Staten Island, NY. After working in this field, Steve had a new dream; farming.



In 1977 Steve moved his family to Pleasant Mt. PA to fulfill his dream. He met many people in Pleasant Mt. and after many years of farming, he went to work for Walmart in Honesdale PA. He met so many kind people there and Steve loved to talk to them all. His parish Churches were St. Juliana and St. James Churches in Pleasant Mt. When mass times changed, he then attended 4 PM mass at St. Rose of Lima Church in Carbondale, PA.



He leaves behind his Wife Mary, of 50 years, His Son Joseph De Gennaro, of Endicott, NY, His Daughter Maria Keesler and her husband Rob. He is also survived by his brother Antimo and his wife in VA, sister Lucy in Florida, Sister-In-Law Geraldine Russell from Staten Island, NY, and Brother-In-Law Robert Olt- mann and his wife Mary, from Moscow, PA. He also leaves behind His Grandchildren: Angela, Stephen, Gina, Killian, Dillon, Nicole, and great grand-child Caleb, and also many nephews, nieces and cousins. Steve's wish was to have no viewing and to be cremated, however, there will be a memorial mass at a later date. Please consider contributions to the Altar and Rosary Soc. at St. Juliana, & St. James in Pleasant Mount, PA.



Also to Sister Anisia, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Endicott, NY, she was a constant visitor to Steve bringing him Communion daily. Published in Wayne Independent on July 9, 2019