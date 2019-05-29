Wayne Independent Obituaries
|
Services
Hessling Funeral Home
428 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-1190
Susan M. Gilby

Susan M. Gilby Obituary
Susan M. Gilby of Honesdale, passed away at home on May 25, 2019.

She was born on February 20, 1952, the daughter of the late William Sr. and Doris Elliott and grew up in Nazareth, PA.

Susie is survived by her daughter Kelly, with whom she resided, her grandson Tristan, brother William Jr. and wife Katie and nephew William III and his family.

She enjoyed collecting Precious Moments figurines, singing, laughing and watching her favorite shows on TV. Susie especially loved her family and her pets.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 3rd at Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale at 10 am by Pastor Miguel Arenas.
Published in Wayne Independent on May 29, 2019
