Thomas J. Burrier, Sr., 90, of Clinton Township, Waymart passed away on Monday morning, October 28, 2019, in his home that he was born in 90 years earlier, with his family by his side. His beloved wife and soulmate of 66 years, Jean L. (Fleming) Burrier survives him. They were married September 5, 1953.
Born May 1, 1929, he was the son of the late Francis & Mary (Sebulka) Burrier; he was the youngest of 13 children.
Tom was a member of St. Mary's Church in Waymart. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged from active duty in March of 1953.
Tom went to work for General Motors in New Jersey and retired after 30 years of service. His love of farming led him back to home in the place where his life began. Tom enjoyed family gatherings on the Burrier farm. While raising cattle was the highlight of his farming career, Tom was also fond of hunting and fishing. For 30 years, he and Jean traveled to Florida to spend their winters. Tom will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is also survived by five children: Rhonda Lacken of Greeley, PA, Kathleen Dustin of Waymart, Maureen Rooney and her husband Buddy of Long Valley, NJ, Thomas Jerome Burrier, Jr. and his wife Erin of Waymart, and Laurie Bifano and her husband Joseph of Waymart; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Ann Propeack of Simpson; and many nieces and nephews
Tom was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Dean Burrier in infancy.
The family wishes to thank Traditional Home Health & Hospice and Wayne Memorial Hospital for their loving care.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Private burial will be in The Waymart Cemetery at Canaan Corners.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
Published in Tri-County Independent on Oct. 29, 2019