Thomas Robinson, 65, died on June 3, 2019 after battling cancer for the last year and a half, and having a recent stem cell transplant.



He was born in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, but resided in Bethany, Pennsylvania for most of his adult life. Thomas worked for many years at the Acme Market in Honesdale, and then for the last 32 years for the Lake Region IGA until his retirement in March, 2019.

Thomas graduated from Waymart High School in 1971. He later graduated from the Police Academy, whereafter he worked for the Waymart and Hawley Police Departments for many years. He was also a Pennsylvania State Constable for Bethany Borough.

Thomas was an Amateur Radio enthusiast and went by call sign N3NMY. He spoke often with people from all over the world and assisted in many Field Days on a yearly basis.



He enjoyed being an usher in church, and teaching Children's Church and Vacation Bible School. He was a strong Christian and his faith in Jesus Christ was evident in every area of his life.





For many years, he was also part of the Volunteer Fire Company in Waymart.

Growing up, he enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, and ice fishing with his siblings, as well as baseball games with his grandfather and motorcycling. He was a great family man and shared his love of photography and fishing with his wife and daughters. Thomas looked forward to beach vacations with his wife and children where he was often seen boogie boarding in the waves and taking long walks with his family to find the perfect shells.



He was a hard worker and loved sales. He always had two jobs and started a small ink cartridge and toner business that he enjoyed running until the time of his death.



Thomas is survived by his wife, Debra Buckland Robinson, two daughters, one son-in-law, and a granddaughter: Katie Robinson, Susie, Austin, and Emily Grace Lake. He is also survived by his mother, Lorraine Robinson, brothers: Robert Robinson and Jerry Robinson, and sister, Sarah Hine. He has four sisters-in-law, seven nieces, and a nephew, as well as many great nieces.



He was predeceased in death by his grandparents, Frank and Susan Hallowich, his father, Thomas Robinson, and brother, Ronald Robinson.



The Memorial Service and Life Celebration will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11 AM at 5 Bucks Pond Drive, Bethany, PA 18431. Everyone is welcome.



Thomas requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the American Red Cross by way of blood donations-where he frequently gave blood, Waymart Volunteer Fire Department, or the Go Fund Me account set up to defer medical costs for his cancer treatment.



Thomas was a loving, gentle, caring, outgoing and selfless Husband, Father, and Grandfather. We look forward to being reunited with him in Heaven one day!



To contribute to the Go Fund Me fundraiser for Thomas' medical costs, please visit: https://bit.ly/2EVwiro



Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home 1228 Main Street Honesdale, Pa.