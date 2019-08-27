|
Thomas Tarkett, age 68, a lifelong resident of Hawley, PA passed away at his home on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Tom was born on March 29, 1951 in Honesdale, PA to the late Donald and Sophie (Savage) Tarkett as their youngest of five. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 35 years Patricia (Patt) Tarkett, brother, Donald Tarkett and sister, Marjorie Tarkett.
Tom retired from Pike County Correctional Facility in 2017. He served as a pillar of strength, knowledge and unconditional love for his children. He was a devoted husband and father who said his greatest accomplishment was his family.
He is survived by one daughter: Laurie Tarkett of Hawley, PA and one son: Joseph (Joe) Tarkett of San Diego, CA; two brothers: Joseph L Tarkett of Pittsburgh, PA and William R Tarkett of Hawley, PA.
Tom "Dad" will be sadly missed.
Published in Wayne Independent on Aug. 27, 2019