Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Tarkett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Tarkett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Tarkett Obituary
Thomas Tarkett, age 68, a lifelong resident of Hawley, PA passed away at his home on Saturday, August 17, 2019.

Tom was born on March 29, 1951 in Honesdale, PA to the late Donald and Sophie (Savage) Tarkett as their youngest of five. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 35 years Patricia (Patt) Tarkett, brother, Donald Tarkett and sister, Marjorie Tarkett.

Tom retired from Pike County Correctional Facility in 2017. He served as a pillar of strength, knowledge and unconditional love for his children. He was a devoted husband and father who said his greatest accomplishment was his family.

He is survived by one daughter: Laurie Tarkett of Hawley, PA and one son: Joseph (Joe) Tarkett of San Diego, CA; two brothers: Joseph L Tarkett of Pittsburgh, PA and William R Tarkett of Hawley, PA.

Tom "Dad" will be sadly missed.
Published in Wayne Independent on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.