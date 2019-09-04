Wayne Independent Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hessling Funeral Home
428 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-1190
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Kent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon T. Kent


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vernon T. Kent Obituary
Vernon T. Kent, 66 of Lake Ariel, died on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Wayne Memorial Hospital.
Born on September 20, 1952 in Huntington, NY, he was the son of the late Herbert N. and Gloria D. (Jordan) Kent.
Vernon worked for many years at the former Chroma Tube in White Mills and most recently worked in maintenance at Woodloch.
He enjoyed stock car racing and attending races at Moc-A-Tek Speedway in Lakeville. He also enjoyed watching football and NASCAR.
Surviving is his daughter Stacy L. Caden of York, PA; his brother Jeffrey Kent and wife Lindee of Prompton; several nieces and nephews.
As per his request, cremation will be held and there will be no public services. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.
Published in Wayne Independent on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vernon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hessling Funeral Home
Download Now