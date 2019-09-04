|
Vernon T. Kent, 66 of Lake Ariel, died on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Wayne Memorial Hospital.
Born on September 20, 1952 in Huntington, NY, he was the son of the late Herbert N. and Gloria D. (Jordan) Kent.
Vernon worked for many years at the former Chroma Tube in White Mills and most recently worked in maintenance at Woodloch.
He enjoyed stock car racing and attending races at Moc-A-Tek Speedway in Lakeville. He also enjoyed watching football and NASCAR.
Surviving is his daughter Stacy L. Caden of York, PA; his brother Jeffrey Kent and wife Lindee of Prompton; several nieces and nephews.
As per his request, cremation will be held and there will be no public services. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.
Published in Wayne Independent on Sept. 4, 2019