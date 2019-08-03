|
Wade H. Keen, 82, of Waymart passed away Thursday afternoon, August 1, 2019 at home. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lois Keill Keen. They were married February 23, 1957.
Born September 22, 1936 in Newfoundland, Wayne County, Pa, he was the son of the late Roberts W. Keen and Helen Potter Keen.
Wade grew up in Newfoundland and attended Greene-Dreher High School before moving to Waymart with his family. In 1954, Wade graduated from Waymart High School along with his future wife, Lois. Wade owned and operated the family dairy farm, Red Shale Farm, with his brother Dale for many years. He went on to become the Farm Foreman at Farview State Hospital, and after transitioning with the establishment of SCI Waymart, Wade continued his foreman responsibilities throughout the grounds and facilities.
In February of 1955, Wade enlisted with the Army National Guard and proudly served for more than 35 years when he retired from service in November of 1990. He was widely known as Command Sergeant Major Wade H. Keen; a respected leader noted for his "tough but fair" demeanor. He was a trusted friend to countless others who looked up to him.
Wade was an avid sportsman and outdoorsman. In 1996, he was inducted into the Wayne County Sports Hall of Fame. His standout skills included golf, bowling, and softball, perhaps for which he was best known. In 1998, the Wade H. Keen Softball Field located at the R.D. Wilson school in Waymart was dedicated by the Waymart Lions Club.
At age 14, Wade proudly earned the distinction of Eagle Scout. He remained committed to its integrity and purpose throughout his lifetime. Always a community-minded and dedicated citizen, Wade loved to support the local area. He was a 50-year member and Past Master of Waymart Free & Accepted Masons, Lodge #542. He was also a member of the Waymart Lions Club and Calvary United Methodist Church where he was a Trustee and sang in the church choir.
Although 6½ years have passed since Wade suffered a debilitating stroke, his life was full of family, love, and wonderful memories that will never be forgotten. He was a tremendous man who accomplished much, and was dearly loved by so many.
In addition to his wife, he is also survived by three daughters: Beth Lombardi of Waymart, Debbie Burgess and her husband Rick of Lyons, Kansas, and Amy Jones and her husband Donnie of Waymart; four granddaughters: Leah Zawisky and her husband John, Anessa Nation and her husband Dominic, Ashley Chandler and her husband Tim, and Shelley Gerstner and her husband Heath; ten great-granchildren; and a sister-in-law, Helen S. Keen of Waymart.
Wade was also preceded in death by his brother, Dale R. Keen, and a son-in-law, Skip Lombardi.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in Calvary United Methodist Church, 151 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472 with Pastor Wendy D'Agostino officiating.
Viewing will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 4-7 PM at Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart. A Masonic Funeral Service will be held at 6:30 PM in the funeral home on Tuesday.
Interment with Military Honors will be on Wednesday in Keen Cemetery, Waymart. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Wade's memory to Calvary United Methodist Church, PO Box J, Waymart, PA, Waymart Masonic Lodge #542, PO Box 236, Waymart, PA, or Waymart Volunteer Fire Co., PO Box 186, Waymart, PA 18472.
Published in Wayne Independent on Aug. 3, 2019