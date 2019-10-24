|
|
Wayne Arthur Peck of Milanville, Pa., died Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He was 59.
Wayne was born on September 6, 1960, the son of Beth (Rosencranse) Peck and the late Arthur Peck, both of Narrowsburg, N.Y. Born in Phoenix but raised in Narrowsburg, Wayne was a graduate of Narrowsburg Central School.
He was a proud small business owner, having owned a landscaping company, a bait-and-tackle shop, a car wash/laundromat first on the Narrowsburg flats and then in Peck's Plaza and a woodworking business. He also was an avid hunter and fisherman and a recreational pilot, often "buzzing" friends and neighbors in his Piper Cub.
Wayne's great joy in life was his family, especially his grandchildren Boyd, Peter and Ivy. To those three, Wayne was known simply as "Pops," and his smile and laughter when he was around them or any small child was contagious.
Wayne is survived by his mother; daughters Kellsie Dunham (Austin) and Katie Suib (Paul Wilson) and his sons Shayne Peck (Karly) and Jon Suib (Victoria); sisters Alison Peck and Anita Orsini (Rick); brother-in-law Paul Kean; as well his grandchildren and nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Arden Kean, and his father.
Visitation will be held at Hessling Funeral Home, Inc. on Monday, October 28, 2019, from 1 – 3 and 6 – 8. As per his request, cremation will follow and private funeral services will be held at the convenience of his family.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Gift of Life Family House in Philadelphia: www.giftoflifefamilyhouse.org
Published in Wayne Independent on Oct. 24, 2019