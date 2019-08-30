|
Wellington Frank Lester passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was born prematurely to Edward and Bertha Scudder Lester on April 16, 1924 in Port Jervis, NY, weighing 2 1/2 pounds. Wellington often remarked " he had been in a hurry as long as he could remember."
His father, Edward Lester, died in 1935. A sacrificing mother, an elderly grandmother, and caring neighbors influenced his early years.
He attended the one room schools in Equinunk for 8 years. His mother was his teacher for grades 5 thru 8. He graduated from Hancock Central School in 1942. He worked for three years in Elmira, NY, for Andover Motors, who manufactured auxiliary power plants for U.S. Bombers, as a technical data clerk. He then entered Mansfield State Teachers College, graduating in 1949 with a B.S. Degree in Education with a major in the sciences. He attended Penn State University and received his M.S. Degree in Education with a major in the sciences in 1955. He received his administrative certification from Colgate University in 1966.
His public school career began in Clifton Heights, PA, where he taught sciences for three years. He came to Hancock Central School in 1952 and taught biology, chemistry, and physics. In 1956 he married Helen Forester and brought her to live at his family home in Equinunk, PA.
In 1965 he was appointed vice principal with time divided between classroom duties and administrative duties. He served as the first full time high school principal from 1968-1978 (with a peak enrollment at HCS of 1305 in 1969-1970). Dedicated class room work was his joy as well as serving as class advisor and senior class chaperone to Washington D.C. for thirteen years. He retired from HCS in 1978. From 1980-1982 he was employed by the Deposit Central School District on a half day basis, working in the math lab. He served as clerk for the Hancock Central School District from 1982-2010.
Mr Lester worked with Ronald DeLuca and George Elwood to form the Hancock Community Education Foundation. He became a member and served as secretary of the Board of Directors. Mr. Lester maintained ties at Mansfield where he served for several years on the Alumni Board and the Foundation Board. As a past director and charter member of the Equinunk Historical Society, he served as secretary and program director and was involved in ongoing projects. Personal satisfaction was evident in being a charter member of the Equinunk Volunteer Fire Company.
Membership with the Hancock Rotary started in 1965. He was a Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International. He was the principal author of the publications THE BRIDGES OF LORDVILLE in 1992 and the EQUINUNK METHODIST CHURCH in 1996. Memberships were held in the Wayne County Historical Society and the Hancock Historical Association, NYS Retired Teachers Association, AARP and the Hancock Emory United Methodist Church, where he served as financial secretary for many years. He was grateful to all who helped him along his life journey.
He is survived by his wife and several cousins.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 4-7PM at the Henderson-Biedekapp Funeral Chapel, Hancock. A funeral will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 11AM at the Emory United Methodist Church, Hancock. Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Hancock.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Hancock Central School for the Wellington and Helen Lester math and science scholarship fund to be awarded to a graduation senior who will pursue college studies in the field of mathematics or the sciences.
Arrangements by Henderson-Biedekapp Funeral Chapel, Hancock.
Published in Wayne Independent on Aug. 30, 2019