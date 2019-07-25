William Thomas "Billy" Yerkes, 67, of Milanville passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, surrounded by his entire family, at Geisinger South Hospital in Wilkes-Barre.



Born on February 23, 1952, Bill was the son of the late William Jackson and Irene (Mach) Yerkes and a lifelong resident of Milanville.



Well-known in the Wayne County community, Bill was a dairy farmer and most recently employed by Narrowsburg Feed and Grain, and spent countless hours tending to his herd and land on his family farm. He loved the outdoors, and spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Milanville); children Matthew and wife Amanda (Milanville), Kathryn and husband Brian Coe (West Pittston), Russell and wife April (Milanville) and Abigail and partner Christoper Heller (Narrowsburg); grandchildren Cody, Maggie, McKenna, Isabella and Jason; and his sister, Janice Yerkes and husband Douglas Fischer (Fayetville).



Visitation will take place on Thursday, July 25 from 4:00-8:00pm and Friday, July 26 from 9:00-10:00am at Harrison Rasmussen Funeral Home (3412 SR 97, Barryville, NY). Services will be held at Harrison Rasmussen at 10:00am on Friday, followed by interment at Calkins Union Cemetery in Milanville.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Beach Lake Fire Hall.



Arrangements are under the care of the Harrison Rasmussen Funeral Home, Barryville, NY 845-557-8010 Published in Wayne Independent on July 25, 2019