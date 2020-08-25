Betty C. Hoth

(1928-2020)

Betty Cathleen Hoth, 92, of Sumner, died Saturday morning, August 22, 2020, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Sumner with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Memorials may be made in Betty's name to St. John Lutheran Church of the Hillcrest Home, both in Sumner.

Betty was born April 27, 1928, in Clayton County, Iowa and raised in Ventura, Iowa by Bernard and Violet Roswag. She received her education in the Ventura Schools prior to moving to the Mason City Schools her freshmen year. Betty graduated from Mason City High School in 1946, and continued her education at Iowa State Teacher's College (now known as the University of Northern Iowa), where she received her teaching diploma. She completed her education at Upper Iowa University in Fayette, receiving a Bachelor of Arts Degree. Betty began her teaching career in rural Mason City, in 1946 for two years, spent three years at Dunkerton, two and a half years at Waverly, and completed her teaching career at Sumner Community Schools, retiring in 1970. On January 3, 1954, she was united in marriage with Ralph W. Hoth at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Mason City. Ralph and Betty farmed southwest of Sumner for seven years, prior to moving to their farm northwest of Sumner, in 1961. In addition to teaching, Betty assisted her husband on the farm. She was a long time active member of St. John Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School, Bible School and was a member of WELCA. Betty was also a volunteer at the Hillcrest Home, a member of the Board of Directors at Bremwood in Waverly, a 4-H Leader, Beta Sigma Phi International, and Delta Kappa Gamma. She enjoyed traveling, her cats, and visiting with family and friends. Betty moved to the Hillcrest Living Independent Apartments in September of 2012.

Betty is survived by her sister, Joan (George) Myers of Macomb, Michigan; brother, John Schmitz of Palm Springs, California; brother-in-law, Larry (Marilee) Hoth of Euless, Texas; sister-in-law, Marilyn Gordon of Cheshire, Oregon; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Ralph who died on June 26, 2013.