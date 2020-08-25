1/
George J. Linkenmeyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

George J. Linkenmeyer

1928-2020)

Waterloo – George J. Linkenmeyer, 92, of Waterloo, died Sunday, August 23, at Ravenwood Specialty Care.

He was born January 31, 1928, in New Hampton, the son of George and Anna Tilkes Linkenmeyer. He married Mary Hamilton on March 21, 1956, in Minnesota. She died July 24, 2020.

George was employed by Rath Packing Co. for many years before their closing and then worked at the Ramada Inn before retiring.

Survived by: two daughters, Sue Jensen and Shelly (Tom) Siglin of Waterloo; five sons, Jeff, Rick (Sabrina) Jim and Todd all of Waterloo and Kelly (Joni) of Ankeny; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Joe and Francis Linkenmeyer; four sisters, Laura Flick, Agatha Wegner, Luella McMullen, and Ramona Linkenmeyer his son-in-law, Dick Jensen;

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway
Waterloo, IA 50701
319-233-3393
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved