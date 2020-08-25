1/
Marilyn F. Barnett
Marilyn F. Barnett

(1938-2020)

Marilyn F. Barnett, 82 of Waterloo, died Sunday, Aug. 23 at her home.

She was born May 22, 1938 in Fertile, Iowa, daughter of Amos and Myrta Robb Johnson.

She married William L. "Barney" Barnett on Dec. 8, 1956 in Mason City. He died May 4, 1996.

Marilyn was employed at Kmart for 17 years, retiring in 1992.

Survivors include: one son, Robert W. of Waterloo; two daughters, Debra M. (Steven) Barnett-Brown and Kathleen F. Allen both of Waterloo; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchild; a sister-in-law, Barb O'Banion of Waterloo; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by; her husband; a son, Steven L. Barnett; one grandchild; 9 siblings.

Marilyn enjoyed her pets, thunderstorms, campfires, babbling brooks and her family. The family wishes to give Special Thanks to Dr. Kneeland and Compassus Hospice for all their care.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug.27 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street with Entombment in Garden of Memories Mausoleum. Public visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday and continue for one hour before services. Due to Covid-19, Waterloo mandates that masks be worn to visitation and/or service.

Memorials: directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.



Published in Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street
Waterloo, IA 50701
319-234-6274
