Alma Rosalie Anderson Cahill, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday May 12, 2019. She was 83 years old. Alma retired from the Louisiana DOTD after 27 years. She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her loving husband of 67 years Augustine Cahill; two daughters, Kim Bourque and husband Wilton, Kathleen Guidry and husband Jay; three sons, Charles Cahill and wife Pam, Gerard Cahill, Benjamin Cahill and wife Amie; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; one great great-granddaughter; three sisters, Janet Brown, Barbara Nolan, Linda Hocke; brother, Alfred Anderson and wife Donna; Numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in French Settlement on Friday May 17, 2019 from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m., conducted by Fr. Jason Palermo. Burial will follow in St. Williams Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Alma Anderson; sister, Estelle Sander and a granddaughter, Christine Andrews.

