Anna Marie Patrick, 82, of Coushatta, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Green Meadow Haven Nursing Home.

Mrs. Patrick was born May 9, 1937 in New Boston, Ohio to the late Orace and Lenna Mae Cramer. She was one of three siblings, two of which preceded her in death.

Ann spent her younger years working alongside her then husband, Carl, at the business that they owned in Wheelersburg and raising their son, Tony. In 1977, Ann and Tony moved to Louisiana and she began working for Texas State Optical as an Optician where she remained employed until her retirement. Later in life, Ann reconnected with her high school sweet heart, Arthur Patrick. She then returned to Wheelersburg where they were married. After Art's passing, she remained in Ohio for a few years before she returned to Louisiana to be near her most prized possession, her only child, Tony. Ann loved the Lord, and could always be found listening to her gospel music. Even in her last days, her son and music was her comfort.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Patrick; parents, Orace and Lenna Mae Cramer; Sister, Delores "Sis" Yates; brother, Les Cramer; and two nephews, Tony Yates and Mike Cramer as well as her first husband, Carl "CB" Baldridge.

Ann is survived by one son, Tony Baldridge and wife, Lori of Fairview Alpha, LA; one step-daughter, Mary Cummings and husband, Daniel of Maryville, TN; six grandchildren, T'Shanda, Erik and fiancée Jennifer, Jakeb, Layton, Tanya and husband Michael, and Kristin; six great-grandchildren, Alex, Breyanah, Braxston, Haley, Luke, and Faith; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. She is also survived by a special friend, Shady Bays.

There will be a memorial service held at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Franklin Furnace, Ohio on July 12 at 10:00 am., where she wished to be returned to and placed with her beloved husband, Art.

