A gathering celebrating the life of Brandon Paul Ballard will be at The Church International, 13423 LA Hwy 431, St Amant; 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Brandon a native and resident of Prairieville, was born on August 8, 1990 and passed from this life on November 10, 2019 at the age of 29 years. He was a dedicated employee of Ascension Parish Library for nine years. He attended the University of Chicago; received his bachelor's degree from BRCC, his master's degree in Library Science from LSU; and was currently working on his doctoral degree online. In Brandon's spare time you would find him painting, drawing or going to movies. He spent much time volunteering his help in plays, tutoring at the library, and working the plant sales. Brandon was a pleasure to be around; we were all blessed to have him in our lives. Survivors include his mother, Beverly Jean Ballard; father, Kelly Payne; step mothers, Monique Istre and Lynette Bourg, siblings, Riley Fearheiley, Ivy Sylvest and Lacy Gonzales; nephew, Eli James; nieces Lilly and Lainey Gonzales, aunt and uncle Carolyn and Eric Altazan; first cousins, Chris, Ryan, Renee and Rebekah; second cousins, Taylor, Micha, Blaze, Bentley, Maddie, Carson, Maddox, Nathan, Case and Elijah. He is preceded in death by grandparents Thelma Barnett and Burl Barnett; and Maw Maw Sybil. Family and Friends may consider giving a memorial gift. Gifts of love received will be used by the family to honor his life and memory; to give please visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/brandon-paul-ballard. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory, St. Amant.
Published in Gonzales Weekly Citizen from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019