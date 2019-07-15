Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Brandy Nicole "Bran" Levatino, gained her Angel Wings on Friday July 5, 2019 at the age of 35, surrounded by her loving family. Brandy was born June 5, 1984 in Baton Rouge, La. She grew up in St. Amant, La. and was a 2002 graduate of St. Amant High. Her passion for dance started early in life and carried into high school where she was a member of the accomplished Gatorette Dance Team. Brandy was such a bright light to everyone around her. She never met a stranger and always made sure those around her were taken care of. She had a passion for LSU and Saints Football, the outdoors--especially riding horses, loved music, dancing and cooking. Her biggest passion by far was being a mom to her beautiful daughter Cason Nicole. Her life revolved around Cason.

Brandy is survived by her daughter Cason Nicole Leavatino and husband Jason Michael Levatino; Her Mother Lori Rodriguez (husband Kevin); her Father Paul Brewer (wife Heidi); sisters Terah Price (husband Mike) and Toni "Nan-T" Rodriguez (Dylan), her Maternal Grandparents John and Sandy Tinkler, Marion East, Gayle Rodriguez; Her Paternal Grandparents Auga Glore and Ted Glore; Her Great-Grandmother-In-Law Hazel Levantino; Along with numerous other Family and Friends.

She was proceeded in death by: Her Paternal Grandparents William (Billy) and Jackie Brewer; Her Mother in Law Sharon Passman Levatino and Her Father in Law Michael Joseph Levatino; Her Maternal Grandfather Anthony Joseph Rodriguez. Family and Friends are invited to attend a celebration of her life Saturday July 20, 2019. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. and a Memorial Service at 10:00 a.m., held at Greenoaks Funeral Home located at 9595 Florida Blvd in Baton Rouge. Weather permitting; burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

