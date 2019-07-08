Guest Book View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Memorial Park 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Anne Thompson Jines, a native of Baton Rouge, La. and resident of Gonzales, La., passed away on June 21, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at the age of 89. "Dot" was born on June 19, 1930 in Baton Rouge to Eula "Deedle" and Claude Thompson. After graduating from Istrouma High School, she attended Louisiana State University receiving a bachelor's degree in accounting. On December 23, 1950 Dorothy married S. V. Jines, the love of her life. After graduation, they moved to Dayton, Ohio where Vic served in the USAF. Following Vic's discharge, they made their home in Groves, Texas and reared three children. Dorothy attended Lamar University in the early 70s to receive her teaching certificate. Substitute teaching was one of her many joys. Moves took them to Cincinnati, Ohio, New Orleans, La., and finally retiring in Gonzales, La. Everywhere Dorothy lived, she created beautiful flower and vegetable gardens.

Dorothy is survived by her husband Vic; daughters Brenda Jines, Debbie Jines Pollock and husband Jack, and son Douglas Jines; grandchildren: Charles Dean Shearin Jr., Christy Podnewich, Lisa Stout, Lindsey Pollock and Riley Jines; great-grandchildren: Caden, Chase, Camryn, Cooper, Caylee, Cheska, Chaynee, Slade and Skylar; special first cousin Bobbie Rushing Poche and family; and special pup, Maggie.

Her final resting place is Greenoaks Memorial Park in Baton Rouge. A family remembrance will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to .

