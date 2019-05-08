Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilda Marchand Causey. View Sign Service Information Ascension Baptist Church 13432 Airline Hwy Gonzales, LA 70737 (225) 644-0111 Send Flowers Obituary

The family of Gilda Marchand Causey are saddened to announce that Gilda passed away at the age of 85 on April 29, 2019, in Brownwood, Texas where she has resided since the flood of 2016. Born August 22, 1933, to Alvin "Toon" and Della (Young) Marchand in Duplessis, Louisiana and resided in Gonzales until the flood.

Gilda is survived by her daughters, Debbie Stuart and husband Gene and Laurie Bishop and husband, Dennis; and former son-in-law, John Austin. Grandchildren are Mendi McCall, Dena McGregor and Kelly Haney. Great-grandchildren are PJ Lefort, AJ Lefort, Kasen McCall, Kalli McCall, Josy McGregor, Brazos McGregor, Haley McGregor, Aiden Haney and Aniston Haney. Brothers are Michael "Mickey" Marchand and wife Christine and Gayne Marchand and wife Beverly, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Gilda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband William "Billy" Causey; grandson, Tod Bishop and a granddaughter, Jana Austin.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 12:00 until 2:00 PM at Ascension Baptist Church, 13432 Airline Hwy, Gonzales, LA. Gilda's memorial service follow, beginning at 2:00 PM.

The family requests memorials be made to the Ascension Baptist Church Building Fund, 13432 Airline HWY, Gonzales, LA 70737.

Condolences, memories and tributes can be offered to the family online at heartlandfuneralhome.net.

