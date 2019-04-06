Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ragan Lea Gordon McClendon, born August 8, 1975 and passed away on March 26, 2019. God has called a sweet light unto himself. He granted our family the joy of being with her for 43 years. We have laughed and cried together and shared a lifetime of love. Now she has been granted peace and rest to be with her late husband Joey McClendon. She leaves behind her parents, Preston and Betty Gordon; two wonderful sons, Chase and Camron McClendon; sister, Carrie Cook; nephews, Brance Gann, and Matthew Cook; nieces, Christian McElveen, Madelyn Parker, and Rebecca Cook; as well as the parents of her late husband Freddie and Sandra McClendon and good friends Jamie and Leslie Cleveland and Monica Mayers. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Healing Place Annex, 19202 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, from 12:00 pm until funeral services at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.

11817 Jefferson Highway

Baton Rouge , LA 70816

